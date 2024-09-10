Future of 'valuable community asset' safe as Rugby council seals deal to buy much-loved rec

The future of a ‘valuable community asset’ has been saved thanks to Rugby Borough Council.

A deal was completed today (Tuesday) to buy the freehold of the 5.4 hectare GEC Recreation Ground.

The council signed a 50-year lease on the land off Hillmorton Road in 2007 with landowner St Modwen.

But concerns were raised when the site appeared listed for auction this week with a guide price of £500 to £1,000.

GEC Recreation Ground. Picture: RBC.

The council contacted the Birmingham-based auctioneer and St Modwen in a bid to head-off uncertainty over the recreation ground's future.

And after terms were agreed, the council has now signed the contracts to conclude the deal.

Cllr Michael Moran, leader of Rugby Borough Council, said securing the future of the recreation ground was vitally important and in line with the 'Better, Greener, Fairer' agreement struck by the council's Labour and Liberal Democrat groups on taking control of the council in June.

"Despite having 33 years of our 50-year lease to run and the recreation ground's 'open space' status protected by other legislation, we understood the uncertainty the auction listing created in the community and wanted to act decisively to secure the future of the site," Cllr Moran said.

"I'd like to thank both St Modwen and the auctioneers for working with us to get the deal over the line in such a short space of time."

GEC Recreation Ground was designated open space in the Rugby Borough Local Plan 2011-2031, which means the site has protection under policy HS4.

A review of the Local Plan has now started, but the council has already committed to protecting the recreation ground's open space and sports pitches in the new Local Plan.

In addition, the council's Playing Pitch and Outdoor Sport Strategy - published last year - recommended the protection and enhancement of the recreation ground's football pitches and senior rugby pitch.

After completing the purchase, the council now plans to guarantee GEC Recreation Ground remains protected by applying for Fields in Trust status, joining Caldecott Park, Whitehall Recreation Ground, and the recreation grounds in Alwyn Road and Featherbed Lane as a legally-protected public open space.

Cllr Jerry Roodhouse, leader of Rugby Borough Council's Liberal Democrat group, said the purchase of the recreation ground protected a vital community asset.

"I'd like to thank officers for moving swiftly on this matter to conclude a deal after getting this valuable community asset removed from auction," Cllr Roodhouse added.

"The recreation ground's well used and well loved by many sports teams and residents, and I'm glad we have now secured it for future generations."