Garage invests in workshop and staff development after securing new lease near Rugby town centre

A garage is investing in its workshop and staff development after securing a new 15-year lease near Rugby town centre.

Moserve has been operating in the town for more than 40 years and has seen year-on-year turnover growth since a management buy-out by current owners Paul Bourchier, Angie Bourchier and Ian Howes in 2007.

The garage, based at Avon Industrial Estate, is a specialist in car servicing, MOT, car repairs, engine diagnostics and clutch replacements – with its diary of appointments regularly fully-booked four weeks in advance.

Work has been completed on a new roof at the garage, new floor in the workshop and the installation of a new ramp to support its growth.

Moserve has also been investing in electric vehicle (EV) maintenance training to cater to future demand.

Three of its mechanics are fully-qualified to work on EVs, a charging point has been installed on-site and a proportion the business’s company vehicles are now electric.

Moserve has been supported in its growth by accountancy firm Burgis and Bullock, which has offices in Leamington, Rugby, Nuneaton and Stratford-upon-Avon.

They helped to set up the business after the buy-out and have supported the garage to further modernize is operations by migrating to cloud accounting software Xero. Moserve also works closely with the firm to support its investment plans.

Its new lease provides stability and security for the business and its staff.