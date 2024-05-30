General Election 2024: Meet the candidates fighting for your votes in Rugby

Here are three of the candidates who will be standing for the Rugby seat.

We have contacted all candidates and will bring more as they come in.

Labour

John Slinger

“I am proud to launch my campaign to be the next Labour MP for Rugby and the villages. I’ve brought my family up in Rugby and I know that our community deserves better than the past 14 years of Tory decline.

“The Conservatives have been running our local councils for decades, we’ve had a Conservative MP for 19 years and they’ve propped up this failed Tory government.

“Over the next few weeks, I will set out my plans to unleash the potential of our people, the businesses, organisations and groups that make this constituency such a great place to live and work.

“Together we can change Rugby and the villages.”

Conservative

Yousef Dahmash

“Rugby is my hometown - I went to school here, and I’m raising my family here. I’ve served our community for 14 years already, and as our next MP, I will focus on the issues that matter most to local people, rather than the fleeting fancies of the ‘Westminster Bubble’.

I want our Government to provide the conditions where all our families can flourish, and where we all have more control over our lives. That means an NHS that is there for you when you need it, high quality affordable childcare, great schools, and low taxes.

It means strong action to keep our borders secure and our streets safe. It means high quality new homes on developments like Houlton, with public services to match, while protecting our green and pleasant land from the wrong kind of developments in the wrong places.”

Liberal Democrat

Richard Dickson

Born in Warwickshire, Richard has recently spent a lot of time in Rugby campaigning in elections.

He said: “The old two-party system is broken - I want to help create new systems of government that provide a genuine fair deal for voters.”

Richard said his priorities are a better deal for Rugby residents on health including mental health, the economy and skills for young people climate change and adaptation.

He will work closely with the Liberal Democrat team of councillors too.

1 . General Election 2024 John Slinger with his supporters. Photo: LP

2 . General Election 2024 Yousef Dahmash, Rugby & Bulkington's local parliamentary candidate Conservative, talking to a resident. Photo: CP

3 . General Election 2024 Richard Dickson, Lib Dem Parliamentary candidate for Rugby, campaigning in the town centre. Photo: Patrick Joyce