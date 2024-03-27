Get bite of the action at Rugby's free spring food and drink festival
A celebration of food and drink is taking place in Rugby this spring.
Rugby’s Spring Food and Drink Festival takes place on Saturday, April 20, in the town centre from 11am – 5pm.
Organised by Rugby First with support from St Andrew’s Church and Rugby Baptist Church, the festival will take place in Regent Street.
Amid a tempting array of more than 40 food and drink stalls, visitors can also enjoy a traditional funfair, music, art, face-painting and circus skills.
Expect freshly cooked, sizzling delights bursting with flavour, and enjoy a variety of delicious offerings including Biltong, German sausages, Indian street food, Greek specialties, pork and chorizo burgers, flatbreads, gourmet brownies, Punjabi street food, cheeses and local honey. Complement your culinary experience with a splendid selection of ales, gins and wines.
Linda Lowne, Rugby First Business Director, said: “As always, I am looking forward to our first main event of the year.
"It promises to provide a great day out for everyone, as well as having a significant impact on the town centre economy, by increasing footfall, raising awareness of town centre businesses, and also increasing spend.
"While visiting the event why not also do some shopping, and support your local businesses at the same time."
If you are a restaurant, café, pub, bar, food or drink business and are interested in having a stall at the festival, email [email protected]
For more information about the food and drink festival, visit www.rugbyfirst.org or follow social platforms @rugbyfirstltd