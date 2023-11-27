Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People in Rugby are invited to get in the festive spirit at a charity fair on Saturday (December 2).

It takes place at Hamilton House in Bilton Road from 11am-1pm to raise funds for the centre.

There will be stalls, gifts and refreshments and other attractions with proceeds going to the The Hoskyn Community Centre.