Get in festive spirit and help charity at Christmas fair in Rugby
Festive fun at The Hoskyn Community Centre
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
People in Rugby are invited to get in the festive spirit at a charity fair on Saturday (December 2).
It takes place at Hamilton House in Bilton Road from 11am-1pm to raise funds for the centre.
Advertisement
Advertisement
There will be stalls, gifts and refreshments and other attractions with proceeds going to the The Hoskyn Community Centre.
For more information about the Christmas fair or the centre, which is at 12 Bilton Road, telephone (01788) 542397.