Get your funk on with legendary headliners at Rugby Christmas Lights Switch On

White Men Can't Funk headline this weekend’s festive event

White Men Can't Funk.

Festive revellers are invited to get their funk on at the switch on of Rugby’s Christmas lights this weekend.

White Men Can’t Funk, from Tailored Entertainment, will be the headlining at Rugby's seasonal event.

They will perform along with a jam-packed schedule of incredible local dance and music performances on Sunday.

Rugby Mayor Carolyn Watson-Merret, Father Christmas, and a member of Rugby's Ukrainian Community will turn on the lights during the occasion.

Advertisement

Around 8,000 people are anticipated to attend the joyous annual family event between noon and 6pm to take in the lights and Christmas festivities.

There will be a funfair, children’ activities, Santa's Grotto, street stalls, booths, and a breathtaking fireworks show to round off the celebration.

Activities will take place in North Street, Church Street, Market Place, Regent Street, Henry Street, Albert Street, Bank Street and other areas of the town centre.