'Girl Guides adventure is a dream come true': Warwickshire fundraiser Alyse is off to Mexico

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Warwickshire woman who has been involved in Girl Guiding since she was ten needs funds to help get her to Mexico on the trip of a lifetime.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alyse Mead, 22, who lives in Hurley, has been crafting, selling home-baked treats and holding raffles to raise funds for the journey.

The experience will help her continue with her vital work with young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alyse said: “I am fundraising for my Girl Guiding International trip to Mexico in 2025 to visit Our Cabaña because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Alyse Mead.

"It's about connecting with Girl Guides and Girl Scouts from around the world, exchanging cultures, and gowing as a person. Participating in this trip will help me develop important life skills like leadership, independence, and teamwork.”

She said the past 12 years has given her the opportunity to grow, learn, and lead in ways she never imagined when she first put on my uniform.

“Girl Guiding is more than just a youth organisation; it’s a global sisterhood that empowers young girls to be confident, resilient, and active members of their communities,” Alyse added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From learning how to pitch a tent and cook outdoors to earning badges in first aid, creative skills, and leadership, every experience has been an opportunity to challenge myself and step outside my comfort zone.”

Alyse Mead.

As she grew older, her role transitioned from being a participant to taking on more leadership roles, such as mentoring younger girls and leading activities and projects.

Alyse went on: “Beng part of Girl Guiding has given me invaluable experiences, lifelong friendships, and a strong sense of purpose.

"It has taught me the importance of self-belief, perseverance, and the power of a supportive community. The skills, values, and confidence I've gained from Girl Guiding will stay with me for life, and I'm grateful for every moment spent in this empowering organisation.

“Every penny donated will help make this dream come true.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can you help Alyse get to Mexico? To donate, visit https://www.easyfundraising.org.uk/causes/girl-guiding-international-mexico-2025/ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61564490921907 or email [email protected]