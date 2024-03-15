Glitz and glamour at gala ball in Rugby to help medical charities in Ukraine
An evening of glitz, glamour and music in Rugby has helped raise thousands of pounds for charity.
A grand Gala Ball, organised by members and friends of Rugby’s Ukrainian community, proved to be a great success in attracting interest and raising funds in support of medical charities inUkraine.
The occasion was held on Saturday evening at Arnold House in Rugby, where many of the men were handsomely dressed in dinner jackets and black tie and some of the women arrived in elegant floor length evening gowns.
All had come to support a good cause and to enjoy the culinary delights of the Arnold House kitchen, while listening to the sounds of Zhnva, a top-class Ukrainian music band.
Chair of The Association of Ukrainians – Rugby Branch, Anna Nepip-Frakis, said. “We thank everyone for supporting our Gala Ball and for all the wonderful donations to the auction.
"The whole evening was amazing, and an unbelievable amount of £2,813, was raised - with more to
come.”
BBC Radio producer and presenter, Dan Sambell conducted a very lively auction and smoothly charmed the generosity from many of the big-hearted guests, who kept raising their bids into hundreds of pounds in some cases.
The top two bids went for a week’s stay at a luxury holiday cottage in in Cornwall, which sold at £340 and a set of Ukrainian stamps-First Series, which went for £160.
The next Ukrainian Community event will be on March 30. A day when Ukrainians throughout the world will celebrate Easter Saturday with ‘the blessing of the Easter baskets’, a celebration of traditional food and friendship.