Global community Woman of Our Time to host insightful women’s development conference

Taking place on 22nd November 2023, at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, 10am-4pm BST, global platform, Women of Our Time (WOOT) is running a women's development conference to provide insights and techniques to help them accelerate personal change to reach their fullest potential.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Committed to affordable prices to increase accessibility, through insightful workshops and roundtable discussions, delegates will learn how to live with confidence, courage and clarity.

On average, women make up just 30% of leadership positions in the UK. At director-level or higher roles specifically, the figure stands at 37%, with only a small rise of 6% since 2015. It’s clear there is still a huge amount of work that needs to be done for women to have equal leadership representation. When coupled with the gender pay gap, stereotyping, and discrimination, it is not surprising women continue to lack confidence and do not feel empowered at work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With more than 50 years of collective experience in corporate organisations and senior leadership, co-founders of A Matter of Choice, Karen Powell and Lesley Heath, are launching the Women of Our Time Conference 2023.

Lesley Heath and Karen Powell (Women of Our Time Founders)

Taking place at the Molineux Stadium, Karen and Lesley, who grew up in Tettenhall, Wolverhampton, are keen to engage individuals and organisations in the West Midlands and beyond.

A practical conference, the programme will focus on the “how to” to help attendees navigate the unique challenges felt by women, with particular emphasis on moving from intent to action as this is often the most challenging part for women.

Delegates will leave the interactive event not only with increased courage and confidence, but with a deeper understanding of who they are, what they want for the future and, most importantly, how to take back control. At the same time, the conference will help company leaders recognise the unique contributions of women and understand the importance of investing in women’s development and help them to move their strategies into action.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With over 1,000 people attending previous conferences, co-founder Karen says “The purpose of the conference is to help women to identify HOW they can increase their courage and confidence. Using reflective practice techniques, delegates will be provided with insights, techniques and information to help them move from positive intention to proactive action.”

“The conference will be grounded in the latest research, lived experiences, and our book Woman of Our Time. We’re very keen for this to be an accessible event for as many women as possible because the tools can have a real significant impact. It is essential women are empowered with courage and confidence so they do not self-reject from leadership positions, alongside organisations committing to uplifting their women and making proactive policy changes,” says Lesley.

To secure your ticket for the Women of Our Time Conference 2023 on the 22nd November please click here.