Global demand leads to major recruitment milestone for Aurrigo International plc
and live on Freeview channel 276
Aurrigo International plc has seen its workforce more than double since it listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in September 2022, and this figure is expected to grow further as demand for its Auto-DollyTug® increases across the globe.
Neil Holloway is the company’s century man and joins the business as Manufacturing Manager, responsible for helping scale production and achieving world class quality.
He brings with him over 45 years’ experience of working across the demanding sectors of automotive, aerospace and F1 for a string of high-profile suppliers, including Abbey Panels and Stadco.
During that time the former apprentice toolmaker has helped successfully bring prototypes into high volume manufacture and played pivotal roles in the development of the Jaguar XJ220 and the iconic Ford GT40 and Jaguar F Type cars.
“Whilst we are predominantly a technology business, people are still our biggest asset, so to take on our 100th member of the team is a really big moment for us,” explained Professor David Keene, CEO and founder of Aurrigo International plc.
“The last twelve months have seen demand increase rapidly for Auto-DollyTug®, our autonomous, electric-powered tug that is set to replace outdated diesel tugs. We are currently deploying these vehicles at six airports across the world, as organisations look to reduce costs, increase operational efficiencies, improve safety, and substantially cut their carbon footprint.”
He went on to add: “This is just the start and there are plenty of negotiations currently taking place to deploy our vehicles in other locations. All of this means we need to ramp up production and this is why Neil’s appointment is so important.
“If you’ve spent over 45 years in the automotive world, you know how to handle pressurised situations and you have a unique understanding of lean manufacturing and supply chain management.”
Aurrigo International plc is an international designer and developer of fully integrated smart airside solutions for the aviation industry, including automated vehicles, systems and software.
Customers choose to partner with the Coventry-based company to transform their baggage and cargo handling operations, improving safety, operational efficiencies and meeting sustainability targets, whilst navigating growing passenger volumes, rising costs and increasing labour shortages.
Neil Holloway concluded: “This is an exciting challenge and perfect for my expertise in taking prototype vehicles into series production.
“I knew immediately that Aurrigo was right for me during the factory tour. There is a real family-feel about the company, and it is a great opportunity for me to play a role in technology that has the potential to change the way airports operate going forward. I really wanted to be part of this journey.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.