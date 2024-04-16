Global hygiene firm Essity signs new supply chain partnership with Warwickshire pallet pooler IPP

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Essity has signed a new contract with IPP, taking a collaboration which began in 2009 into its 15th year.

Warwickshire-based IPP delivers more than two million pallets per year into 21 locations across the UK and Ireland, Benelux, Germany and Slovakia for Essity, which owns tissue and paper towel brands including Cushelle, Tork, Tena and Plenty.

The two companies have developed a strong partnership focussed on innovation and sustainable ways of working, with IPP establishing an operational presence at two of Essity's largest UK manufacturing sites, in Trafford and Prudhoe, to mitigate costs and help operations run smoothly.

This work includes incentivising transporters and identifying empty running legs where additional Essity products could be decanted and trans-shipped.

The partnership continues to go from strength to strength, achieving a milestone of almost 30m pallets serviced at IPP’s on-site depots since 2010, plus a saving of almost 2,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions since 2019.

Shelley Pierre, commercial director at IPP, said: “The relationship with Essity works well because of the service, flexibility and quality we offer.

“We share a commitment to responsiveness, agility and sustainable agendas, meaning we have aligned values and ethics in business.

“As well as being easy to work with, our commitment to sustainability was a key reason behind Essity signing with us again.

“Our ambitions for the next few years include using new technology alongside our digital transformation agenda to streamline processes and create new efficiencies within our businesses.”

Terry Scott, factory logistics manager at Essity, said: “We're happy to have renewed our long-standing partnership with IPP. The extended collaboration underscores a shared dedication to environmental responsibility, delivering quality products, and prioritising customer satisfaction.

“IPP has always stood out as very customer-focussed, which has cemented this relationship and resulted in our continued alliance.”

For more information on Essity, visit www.essity.com.