Global Recognition for Shakespeare Distillery’s ‘Jester Rum’ at the World Rum Awards!

Shakespeare Distillery is raising a glass to international success following a prestigious win at the World Rum Awards 2025, where its Jester Aged British Rum – Sherry Expression earned a Bronze Medal, officially placing it among the best rums in the world!

This limited-edition rum is the first aged rum blend from the Stratford-upon-Avon-based distillery with only 120 individually numbered bottles available. Crafted from scratch using the team’s award-winning Jester White Rum, this bold new blend has matured for four years in carefully selected ex-Bourbon and Oloroso Sherry casks — resulting in a truly exceptional rum, bottled at 48% ABV.

The World Rum Awards are among the most respected global accolades in the spirits industry, judged by an expert panel that assembles some of the world’s leading rum authorities. This year’s blind tasting took place in Norwich in early April, where Jester stood out as one of only four rums to receive a medal in its category – an extraordinary achievement for the independent Warwickshire distillery.

Among the tasting panel to determine overall category winners was Shakespeare Distillery’s Head of Sales and Customer Experiences, Sam Evans, who said: “It was an honour to sit alongside some of the most passionate and knowledgeable people in the industry and exchange views and insights. Having our rum recognised by our peers on the world stage is a huge testament to the dedication and skill of our distillery team here in Stratford-upon- Avon.”

Sam Evans with the award

The Jester name takes its inspiration from Shakespeare’s iconic characters – bold, playful, and often scene-stealing. True to its name, this rum makes a lasting impression. Shakespeare Distillery remains one of the very few UK producers to create rum entirely onsite, from fermentation to bottling.

Jester Aged British Rum (Sherry Expression) officially launches on 30 April, priced at £45 (50cl). Pre-orders are now open online.