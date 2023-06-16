“These awards are a fantastic way to celebrate all the incredible organisations that are creating a real buzz about Coventry and Warwickshire’s leisure and hospitality industry”

Coombe Abbey.

Staff at Coombe Abbey Hotel and No Ordinary Hospitality are celebrating after the 12th century venue retained its crown as best hotel in prestigious business awards.

The venue was awarded the accolade in the 2023 Muddy Stilettos Warwickshire and West Midlands Awards for the second year running after a public vote.

Rebecca Freeman, Head of Marketing at NOHM, said: “With more than 800,000 votes cast in the Muddy Awards this year, we are absolutely thrilled to have reclaimed our regional title as best hotel.