Gloucester Rugby partners with Natural Green to transform Kingsholm Stadium

Gloucester Rugby has teamed up with Warwickshire based Natural Green Creative Spaces to elevate Kingsholm Stadium beyond matchday glory positioning it as one of the region’s leading venues for conferences, hospitality, and corporate events.

Known for its passionate Cherry & White fanbase, Kingsholm is also one of Gloucestershire’s largest venues, accommodating up to 1,000 guests across 20 flexible spaces. With bold commercial ambitions, Gloucester Rugby is targeting significant growth in non-matchday revenues through conferences, awards nights, private dining, and hosted experiences.

“Conferencing is a very big part of our business. We’re doing absolutely everything we can to make this business sustainable,” said James Forrester, Commercial Sales Director, Gloucester Rugby. “Aligning with high-end brands like Natural Green helps us elevate the experience and it’s about how the club is perceived more widely.”

Pictured: Kingsholm Stadium

Natural Green has delivered three flagship installations, designed to create instant wow-factor for guests:

The Blind Side – a fully dressed hospitality lounge with immersive faux planting.

– a fully dressed hospitality lounge with immersive faux planting. Captain’s Lounge – portable, flexible planting schemes adaptable for any event layout.

– portable, flexible planting schemes adaptable for any event layout. Hospitality Welcome Floor – a striking faux living wall offering an elevated arrival experience (pic attached)

“These installations have provided an uplift to our spaces creating real wow moments,” said Amelia Gray, General Manager (Stadium & Operations), Gloucester Rugby. “The quality is top end. They soften built structures and provide a genuinely elevated experience for guests.”

Natural Green’s reputation for working with prestigious venues and events including Royal Ascot, Cheltenham Racecourse and the Goodwood was a key factor in the partnership. Gloucester Rugby sought to align with Natural Green’s premium credentials as part of its strategy to attract new corporate partners and showcase Kingsholm as a destination of choice.

Pictured is James Forrester, Commercial Sales Director, Gloucester Rugby

“When clients and visitors walk through reception and emerge to this amazing living wall, the perception of the club changes instantly,” added Forrester. “That has a huge knock-on effect on partnerships, bookings, and the wider business.”

The club is also exploring further enhancements with locally based Natural Green, including themed hire packages and creative activations. “This is not a supplier-client arrangement, it’s a true partnership,” said Gray. “We’re working together on what comes next.”

Natural Green Creative Spaces is the UK’s largest nature-inspired design and build company for events, venues, and experiences. With a unique in-house nursery, carpentry and fabrication workshop, and a team of designers and horticultural specialists, Natural Green delivers premium planting, landscaping and bespoke builds for world-class clients and events. https://www.naturalgreencs.com/

Hospitality Welcome Floor – a striking faux living wall offering an elevated arrival experience

About Gloucester Rugby

Founded in 1873, Gloucester Rugby is one of England’s most historic rugby clubs, renowned for its passionate fanbase and iconic Kingsholm Stadium. Today, the club is expanding its commercial footprint, positioning Kingsholm as a premier destination for conferences, events, and hospitality in the South West.