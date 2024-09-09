GMI Construction Group achieves significant milestone in expansion of MIRA Tech Park

GMI Construction Group has reached the topping out stage of its £16m contract to deliver the next units at Europe’s largest automotive research and development cluster, MIRA Tech Park (MTP).

It marks a significant milestone in the ongoing expansion of the site, which is being developed by MIRA Tech Park and Evans Randall Investors, with Swanvale Developments managing project delivery.

The project, which includes the construction of two expansive units on Plot 9 - each providing 36,000 sq. ft of high-quality office and technical space - also encompasses significant infrastructure work to improve access to the new plots which are being developed as part of MTP's major masterplan expansion.

Fuelled by advances in low-carbon automotive technology, such as electric vehicles, cleantech fuels including hydrogen, and emerging autonomous and connected car technologies, the growth at MTP is driving the UK’s leadership in automotive innovation.

Adjacent to the HORIBA MIRA test track and proving ground near Nuneaton, Warwickshire, the technology park is already home to 35 companies, including prestigious names like Aston Martin, Bentley, Jaguar Land Rover, Bosch, Toyota, and Polestar.

The steel-framed Plot 9 units, clad to complement the existing MTP development, will feature open-plan workshop space, offices, service yards, and parking, and completed to CAT A fit-out standards. Additionally, the work includes the construction of an adjacent access road and the installation of site-wide services.

Andy Macdonald, Managing Director of Swanvale Developments, said: “ The topping out of Plot 9 marks a key milestone in the delivery of the next wave of new facilities at MIRA Tech Park with the building setting new benchmark standards. We are very pleased that GMI have reached this stage of construction ahead of programme, to facilitate the continued growth of Warwick Acoustics within one of the units.”

Gareth Jones, GMI’s Divisional Managing Director for the Midlands, added: “We are incredibly proud to have reached this key stage in the development and underlines GMI’s growing pipeline of work in the Midlands. We are delighted with our partnership with Swanvale and look forward to continuing our collaboration on future projects that drive investment and innovation in the region.”