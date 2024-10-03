GMI Construction Group names new leadership team for Midlands region

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

GMI Construction Group has unveiled a new management team for its Midlands operation, promoting a pair of experienced construction industry professionals to lead the business’s growth across the region.

Adam Taylor has been named as the new Regional Director for the Midlands. He succeeds Gareth Jones who has been promoted to Group Managing Director.

Having spent 13 years with GMI, Adam has been heavily involved in the establishment and subsequent growth of the company’s presence in the Midlands, which began in 2018.

The role of Commercial Director for the Midlands has been awarded to Ryan Brown. He takes on this position following the promotion of Richard Davies to Group Commercial Director.

(L-R): Adam Taylor, Jonathan Walsh and Ryan Brown

Ryan entered the industry in 2000 as a Quantity Surveyor, joining GMI almost three years ago, developing a strong track record in the commercial sector.

Both Adam and Ryan will lead the region working closely alongside Construction Director Jonathan Walsh who has been successfully driving growth and delivery in the region for a number of years.

Adam, Jonathan and Ryan, will continue to maintain and grow its position as a lead contractor delivering developments such as industrial premises, fulfilment centres, retail parks, mixed-use schemes and purpose-built student accommodation.

Adam Taylor, Regional Director for the Midlands: “I’m honoured to become Regional Director for the Midlands. Having been part of GMI’s growth in the region from the beginning, I’m excited to lead our talented team in continuing to deliver high-quality projects across the Midlands.

“Our focus will remain on building strong client relationships and delivering innovative, sustainable developments that benefit the communities in which we operate.

Gareth Jones, Group Managing Director: “I’m delighted to see Adam step into this role, which is a testament to his dedication and the significant impact he has made in establishing GMI as a major player in the Midlands.

“His leadership and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow our presence in the region. With Adam, Jonathan and Ryan at the helm, I am confident that the Midlands team will reach new heights and further solidify GMI’s reputation for excellence and reliability.”