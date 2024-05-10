Going for gold: People show love for hotel near Rugby in popular lifestyle awards
and live on Freeview channel 276
No Ordinary Hospitality Management – which runs Coombe Abbey - has earned a trio of awards in Warwickshire/West Midlands 2024 Muddy Stilettos Awards.
Coombe Abbey won Best Hotel for the third year running and picked up the Best Event Venue accolade to boot, while St Mary’s Guildhall in Coventry city centre was named the region’s Best Family Attraction.
This year’s Muddy Awards saw over 515,000 nominations and votes cast in 21 categories across 28 Muddy Stilettos sites.
The regional winners will now have a shot at the 2024 National Muddy Stilettos Awards.
Ron Terry, Group Operations Director at No Ordinary Hospitality Management, said: ““These awards are a fantastic way to celebrate local hospitality and leisure attractions, and to win against some really strong competition is a real credit to the teams across Coombe and St Mary’s, who make our historical settings even more special places to visit through their hard work.”