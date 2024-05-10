Going for gold: People show love for hotel near Rugby in popular lifestyle awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celebrations are taking place at a 12th century hotel near Rugby.

No Ordinary Hospitality Management – which runs Coombe Abbey - has earned a trio of awards in Warwickshire/West Midlands 2024 Muddy Stilettos Awards.

Coombe Abbey won Best Hotel for the third year running and picked up the Best Event Venue accolade to boot, while St Mary’s Guildhall in Coventry city centre was named the region’s Best Family Attraction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s Muddy Awards saw over 515,000 nominations and votes cast in 21 categories across 28 Muddy Stilettos sites.

Coombe Abbey Hotel. Picture: Andy Doherty.

The regional winners will now have a shot at the 2024 National Muddy Stilettos Awards.