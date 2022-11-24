Colleagues took part in pyjama day to raise funds

Back left to right, Lungile Dube, Nicole Stone, Juliana Matavelli Spanswick, ????, front left to right, Ieuan Spanswick, Daniel Jones, Will Otridge, Rachel Norris

Colleagues at a Rugby firm got some strange looks when they turned up for work in their pyjamas.

They took part in the stunt as part of a fundraiser to help children with cancer.

The team at Amazon’s fulfilment centre made a £2,000 donation to Shine a Light as part of the company’s global Amazon Goes Gold for Kids with Cancer campaign during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

A gold ribbon is the universal symbol for childhood cancer, so employees held a month-long series of gold-themed events in recognition of the international emblem.

