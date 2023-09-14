Gold award for businessman who is working hard to make Rugby a better place

Rugby in Bloom award for The Scrum

A businessman who is working hard to bring positive change to Rugby town centre has won an award.

Matt Hughes, who owns The Scrum gaming lounge in Sheep Street, walked away with gold place in the shops and offices category of Rugby in Bloom.

He was thrilled to accept the award at a ceremony held last night (Wednesday) at the Benn Hall.