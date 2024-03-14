Golden community celebrations planned to mark 50 years of Rugby Borough Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rugby Borough Council is celebrating its milestone 50-year anniversary this year by holding a series of special events, including celebratory concerts and a food festival.

The half century will also be celebrated with an exhibition at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum.

It will feature residents’ memories of Rugby over the last 50 years, while selected photos and memories will be added to a time capsule to be opened in 2074.

There will be a civic reception, commemorative tree planting of 50 trees, and recognition of residents who have significantly contributed to the borough through a call for nominees for a civic honour.

Rugby Borough Council was formed by a merger between the Rugby Urban District Council and the Rugby Rural District Council which came into effect in 1974.

The new council was granted borough status from the very beginning, giving it a historic link back to its Royal Charter and allowing the council to have a civic Mayor who chairs its meetings.

Cllr Derek Poole, Leader of Rugby Borough Council, said: “The 50th anniversary of the creation of our borough gives us an opportunity to celebrate the very best of the borough, commemorate the council’s service to its residents and recognise the contributions of so many.

“We look forward to celebrating this important milestone with free performances, a food and drink festival and an exhibition showcasing memories of the last 50 years.

“And with commemorative tree planting in some of our open spaces we will also leave a legacy for future generations.”