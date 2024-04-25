Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Businesses will be pitching in for charity as an annual golf day returns for a third year in Rugby.

The Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce’s annual President’s Golf Day will take place at Whitefield’s Golf Course, part of Draycote Hotel, on Friday, June 21.

It will be played in a pairs format and to handicap, meaning seasoned golfers can compete fairly alongside newcomers.

Corin Crane, Danielle Hamill, Chris Willmott, Jerri Thompson and Jo Billings.

The golf day will raise money for The Myton Hospices.

Chris Willmott, Partnerships Manager at Myton Hospices, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the Chamber, its sponsors and the Draycote Hotel for organising this fantastic event to raise money for The Myton Hospices.

“Eighty per cent of our funding comes from donations, with Myton having to raise a staggering £12.5million this year to continue to provide our services free of charge, so events like this really make a massive difference to our ability to provide end-of-life care to our patients, from diagnosis to death.

“It’s set to be a brilliant tournament, and I’m intrigued to see which businesses will be representing the region at the national final.”

For the first time this year, the top two pairs in the tournament will go onto compete in a national final against the best players from other Chamber regions who qualify from their own charity tournaments.

The region which goes onto win the national final will then host the subsequent year’s national tournament.

Corin Crane, Chief Executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing back the President’s Golf Day for a third time, and we’re really excited to see which pairs will make it through to the national final.

“It’s not only a chance for talented players to potentially represent Coventry & Warwickshire on the national stage, but to raise money for a wonderful charity in Myton Hospices and to network with companies in a beautiful setting at the Draycote Hotel.

“We’d encourage golfers both novice and expert to come along, as handicaps will be enforced – and there will be a delicious barbecue to round things off too.”

Jerri Thompson, Business Development Manager at TBL Fire Protection, added: “We were only too happy to headline sponsor the President’s Golf Day as we’re incredibly proud of the great work Myton Hospices do, as well as many of our staff being keen golfers.”

Danielle Hamill, Regional Managing Partner of Azets, said: “It’s a fantastic event bringing together local businesses, and supporting an amazing local charity.”

Jo Billings, Business Development Manager at Draycote Hotel, said: “We have a championship golf course with beautiful views over neighbouring Draycote Water and playing here will be an enjoyable experience for golfers of all skill levels.”

Chamber president Steve Harcourt said: “I would like to say thank you to those members of the Chamber who have already booked their place in what is set to be a fantastic networking and sporting occasion.

“Here’s to a great day of golf and I will see you on the course!”