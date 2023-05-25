Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos

Good neighbours join together for small but mighty Pride event on Rugby street

Batt Close Pride will be returning for its annual Pride parade on Saturday, June 10
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 25th May 2023, 14:13 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 14:14 BST

Good neighbours on a Rugby street will once again join for a small but mighty Pride event.

Batt Close Pride will be returning for its annual parade on Saturday, June 10.

The parade will light up the street from 3pm.

Families join for colourful Pride event last year.Families join for colourful Pride event last year.
Families join for colourful Pride event last year.
Most Popular

Last year around 40 residents in Batt Close – part of the Rochberie Heights development – marched together for 80 metres along their street. Each household created costumes and decorations to make their road shimmer and sparkle in Pride colours.

Batt Close resident, Rachel Bunce, said: “Batt Close Pride is for everyone – whether part of the LGBTQ+ community or an ally – and it shows that our community is a safe space for us all to be ourselves.”

Following the parade itself, the neighbours will take part in activities including a dog show and refreshments

Related topics:PrideLGBTQ+