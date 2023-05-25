Good neighbours join together for small but mighty Pride event on Rugby street

Batt Close Pride will be returning for its annual Pride parade on Saturday, June 10

Good neighbours on a Rugby street will once again join for a small but mighty Pride event.

The parade will light up the street from 3pm.

Families join for colourful Pride event last year.

Last year around 40 residents in Batt Close – part of the Rochberie Heights development – marched together for 80 metres along their street. Each household created costumes and decorations to make their road shimmer and sparkle in Pride colours.

Batt Close resident, Rachel Bunce, said: “Batt Close Pride is for everyone – whether part of the LGBTQ+ community or an ally – and it shows that our community is a safe space for us all to be ourselves.”