Good sports braved sizzling temperatures to take part in a family fun day at Houlton.

The David Lloyd Rugby team braved 27-degree heat alongside residents and wider locals for the day at Houlton Football Field at the weekend.

They ran games and taster sports sessions such as athletics, football and basketball which provoked some healthy competition between parents and children.

At the fun day. Matt Fisher.

David Lloyd Rugby General Manager, Jack Philips, showed the community what he was made of, when he was jokingly apprehended by a local police officer.

He was then locked in the stocks for a good soaking.

Jack, who is looking forward to welcoming new members at the club soon, said: “The community at Houlton has been so welcoming to us, we are honoured to have been involved in their family fun day.

"It was a joy to meet locals, Rugby born businesses and really feel a part of this amazing community.”