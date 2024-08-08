Goodwille awarded B Corp Status

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Goodwille, a Warwick-based business helping to bring some of the world’s most exciting companies to the region, is pleased to announce its certification of B Corp, recognising its ongoing commitment to high values in social and environmental performance, employee well-being and overall transparency as a business. The certification is one of less than 100 awarded nationally in its sector so far.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For over 25 years, Goodwille has helped hundreds of international businesses successfully establish, and scale their operations in the UK. Forward-thinking and dedication to ESG practices have been integral in the company’s approach from the very beginning, and the achievement of B Corp status is a natural progression.

The rigorous B Corp certification process demonstrates Goodwille’s high standards in environmental and social performance including their commitment to employee wellbeing, the environment and supporting community projects both locally and internationally. Local litter picks, charity evenings and white water rafting on the Zambezi with our charity partner Microloan are just some of the initiatives the business has been involved in over recent years, with them also entering a team to the upcoming Stratford 10K. Goodwille also provides its staff with 1-day of paid leave to volunteer at a local charity where they recently offered their time to a local soup kitchen situated in Leamington-Spa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Situated on Chapel Street in Warwick, the business which employs over 30 people locally has recently doubled its Midlands workspace, providing a flexible, collaborative meeting space and break-out space for employees, symbolising a significant milestone in its growth trajectory. The decision to expand further comes at a time of ongoing success, a growing workforce and a strong commitment to enhancing the facilities available to the wider team.

Alexander Goodwille

Kevin Rutter, CEO of Goodwille, expressed his excitement about the expansion and the new certification: "The acquisition of the first floor space in our current building is a testament to Goodwille’s growth and success over recent years. This expansion provides our employees with a first-class working environment but also reinforces our dedication to delivering exceptional service to our clients. Our B Corp certification further underscores our commitment to ethical practices and employee well-being. We are excited about the possibilities this new space provides and look forward to continued success at Goodwille."