Gotta roll with it...Countdown to opening of new sandwich shop and bakery in Bilton
Legends will sell sandwiches, sausage rolls, Scotch eggs, pies and baked breads
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new sandwich shop and bakery is opening its doors in Bilton soon.
The finishing touches are being added to Legends The Sandwich Shop, The Green, before the grand opening.
Customers can expect freshly-made sandwiches and rolls, delicious baked breads, sausage rolls, Scotch eggs and pies.Sweet-toothed visitors can enjoy a fine selection of brownies and baked goodies.
The family-run business already has a successful branch in Coventry.
Watch this space for details of the launch day.