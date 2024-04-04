Gotta roll with it...Countdown to opening of new sandwich shop and bakery in Bilton

Legends will sell sandwiches, sausage rolls, Scotch eggs, pies and baked breads
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 4th Apr 2024, 10:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A new sandwich shop and bakery is opening its doors in Bilton soon.

The finishing touches are being added to Legends The Sandwich Shop, The Green, before the grand opening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Customers can expect freshly-made sandwiches and rolls, delicious baked breads, sausage rolls, Scotch eggs and pies.Sweet-toothed visitors can enjoy a fine selection of brownies and baked goodies.

The family-run business already has a successful branch in Coventry.

Watch this space for details of the launch day.

Related topics:BiltonCoventry