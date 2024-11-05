Government changes drive demand for HR expertise as Breedon Consulting expands franchise network across the Midlands

Midlands-based HR consultancy, Breedon Consulting, has welcomed two new franchisees to its team, expanding its reach across the region to meet the rising demand for HR guidance amidst a rapidly evolving legislative landscape.

Helen Dinsdale, LLM, will cover South Birmingham - including Redditch, Solihull, and Stratford-upon-Avon, while Maralyn Kitchingman will serve Warwickshire - spanning Warwick, Leamington, Coventry, and Rugby.

This strategic expansion aims to position Breedon as a go-to resource for local businesses navigating complex employment law changes and evolving workforce demands.

With the UK government preparing to implement some of the most extensive reforms to employment legislation in recent history, the new franchisees join Breedon at a critical time, particularly among SMEs, with HR services expected to be in high demand.

The changes include: ‘day one rights’ meaning employees will now be eligible for rights like paternity, parental, and bereavement leave from their very first day; and ‘protections against unfair dismissal’ that will also begin from day one, a shift that necessitates employers to rethink hiring and probationary processes.

Managing Director, Nicki Robson, emphasised the importance of Breedon's expansion in response to this need: “There couldn’t be a better time for Helen and Maralyn to be starting their Breedon journey. The government’s recent announcement of the biggest upgrade to workers’ rights in a generation, will see the introduction of significant changes to employment legislation which all employers will need to grapple with. Many simply won’t have the resource or expertise to handle major changes like this internally, so having a HR expert on hand to guide and advise on what those changes mean and what they need to do, has a clear benefit.

“Expanding our franchise network allows us to partner with HR experts who share our passion for collaboration and a consistently high quality of service, to really add value to our clients. Together, we aim to build a robust network that thrives on shared expertise, innovation, and the continuous pursuit of excellence in the HR space.”

Franchisee, Helen, brings a diverse and extensive background in HR, with a Masters in Employment Law and experience spanning key roles at Deloitte, The AA, and South Staffordshire Water. With a career that includes leading large-scale HR transformation projects, Helen has developed a strong foundation in HR operations, business partnering, and change management. She is well-versed in the complexities of HR and understands the unique challenges faced by SME enterprises. Her expertise in implementing strategic HR initiatives, from flexible benefits to high-impact employee engagement programs, positions her well to support clients.

Helen said: "Breedon’s pragmatic and high-impact approach really stood out to me. The tools, resources, and support provided by Breedon give me everything I need to deliver high-quality, effective HR services. With the significant legislative changes ahead, I look forward to making a difference in my clients' businesses by helping them adapt with confidence and compliance."

With over 25 years of HR experience across diverse industries, franchisee, Maralyn, is a seasoned HR leader with a track record of aligning people strategies with business objectives to drive growth and innovation. Known for her hands-on and practical approach, Maralyn has played a key role in building HR functions from the ground up, as well as shaping corporate culture and enhancing employee engagement. Her extensive background makes her well-equipped to support businesses as they face the upcoming shifts in employment law.

Maralyn said: “For me, joining Breedon was about finding a reputable, established brand with a proven business model. Breedon offers an incredible support system, comprehensive training, and the flexibility to align with my personal goals while delivering exceptional service to my clients. I’m thrilled to be part of a team that is proactive about helping businesses manage these upcoming legislative changes and dedicated to ensuring that HR practices contribute meaningfully to business success."

Breedon Consulting continues to seek experienced HR professionals with commercial acumen to join its franchise network, helping businesses to navigate HR challenges effectively. With its expanded network and comprehensive support framework, the business is committed to guiding organisations through compliance, fostering positive workplace cultures, and strengthening HR practices amid a shifting employment landscape.