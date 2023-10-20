Impress the judges and be in with a chance of winning a hamper of Halloween treats

Grab a free pumpkin in Rugby and get carving this spooky season.

Lovell Homes is hosting a pumpkin carving competition with free pumpkins available until October 22.

Visit the marketing suite at Spectrum – Lovell’s housing development - which is part of the wider Houlton community.

Lisa Preston, regional sales director at Lovell Homes, said: “Engaging with the local community is so important to us as part of creating a lasting legacy in the area, and this competition is a fantastic way for locals to get involved and embrace all things spooky this Halloween.”