Grab a free pumpkin for Halloween competition at Houlton
Grab a free pumpkin in Rugby and get carving this spooky season.
Lovell Homes is hosting a pumpkin carving competition with free pumpkins available until October 22.
Visit the marketing suite at Spectrum – Lovell’s housing development - which is part of the wider Houlton community.
Lisa Preston, regional sales director at Lovell Homes, said: “Engaging with the local community is so important to us as part of creating a lasting legacy in the area, and this competition is a fantastic way for locals to get involved and embrace all things spooky this Halloween.”
Think outside the box to impress the judges and be in with a chance of winning a hamper of Halloween treats. To enter, submit a photo by tagging @lovell_homes on Instagram with the hashtag #SpookySpectrum, and a winner will be announced on October 24.