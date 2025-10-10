Grab a main meal for 99p to celebrate return of Italian restaurant in Rugby

Diners in Rugby are invited to celebrate the return of an Italian restaurant with a meal for 99p.

The doors of Prezzo Italian are open, the pasta is fresh, and the smiles are wide.

For one day only, all mains will be 99p on Monday, October 13. Guests are urged to pre-book a table as it is expected to be busy.

Diners have to download a voucher beforehand.

Meet the team...staff are ready for restaurant's new chapter.

One lucky local could also win free pasta and pizza for a year at the restaurant. And from October 14-24, there will be 50 per cent off all food.

Milo Farsad, General Manager of Prezzo Italian Rugby, said: "We’re seeing such incredible results from our new style restaurants and revamped menus and we cannot wait to welcome locals to our new spot. Our new delicious deals are our way of showing Rugby we are back and well and truly open for business.”

Prezzo Italian Rugby is at 2 Regent Street, Rugby. To book visit https://www.prezzo.co.uk/rugby/book-a-table/