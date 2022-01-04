Grade II-listed former coaching inn near Rugby awarded £70k funding to be transformed into community hub

The White Lion Inn. Photo: Google Streetview.

A much-loved former coaching inn in Pailton has been awarded £70,450 in funding, putting villagers one step closer to transforming it into a community hub.

Pailton Parish Council has received the £70,450 development grant by The National Lottery Heritage Fund - with hopes that eventually the funding will total one million pounds.

Ultimately, those behind the project hope to transform the building into a hub boasting an array of facilities - including a pub, restaurant, deli, shop, Post Office, enterprise units, letting rooms with landscaped gardens to rear and front .

A spokesperson for the project said: "The project aims to transform village life by providing the local facilities it currently lacks, as well as facilities for the much wider community.

"The White Lion’s heritage will be saved, it will enhance community wellbeing by combatting social isolation , enabling gathering, social connection and community support, a safe place for everyone to meet and socialise.

"It will help boost the local economy , creating new jobs, supporting local businesses, providing opportunities for skills development and volunteering."

The White Lion Inn was built to serve the coaching trade after the turnpike road was built and went on to be at the heart of the community for more than 300 years.

Pailton’s first Post Office was established at the White Lion before 1850.

The Oddfellows Society, a benefit society met in the attic rooms on the top floor in the early part of the 19th century .

Louise Monkman, chair of Pailton Parish Council, said: “We are delighted to receive this support thanks to National Lottery Players.

"We are very excited to be able to bring our community project a step closer, for the use of the whole community and wider community“