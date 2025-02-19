Grand Reopening: The Blackbird in Leicester shines with a brand-new look

The Blackbird in Leicester welcomes pub-goers back following an extensive 3-week refurbishment.

Boasting a brighter, new modern aesthetic, the Blackbird’s renovation has completely transformed the pub.

A refreshed bar updated soft furnishings, and an enhanced dining area has given the pub a brand-new lease of life, providing guests with a relaxed, welcoming environment to enjoy their visit.

Along with the latest look, the Blackbird’s menu will feature delicious popular guest favourites such as the ever-so indulgent The Greek Burger, mouth-watering Chick ‘N’ Mix and the impressive Giant Gyros. If that wasn’t enough, grab a friend and dive into a Dessert Sharer, boasting not two, but three of the menu’s favourite desserts.

The Blackbird team outside the revamped pub

As part of the refurbishment the Blackbird is proud to unveil its newly renovated function room which now features a modern, updated bar area and an advance, state-of-the-art sound system making it the ideal venue for events such as weddings and birthdays. The refurbished space is also versatile enough to host corporate meetings, professional events, or even sophisticated formal dining experiences. With a capacity to comfortably seat 60 guests or accommodate up to 120 for vibrant parties, the room offers flexible options for any occasion. For added value, guests can enjoy a generous 50% discount on the room hire fee when they book the Blackbird’s function room and buffet package together. The team also provides guests with tailored event planning services to ensure every detail is perfect regardless of budget.

Commenting on the pub’s new look, General Manager, Adam Danks, said: "We’re excited to unveil the Blackbird’s fresh new look! Whether you’re planning a family meal or catching the local derby with a pint in hand, our pub is ready to welcome guests both familiar faces and first-timers alike to enjoy our new look, all while keeping the same signature sizzle you’ve come to know and love."

The family-friendly Blackbird shows the best of live sport, and you can pre-book your table to get the comfiest seats in the house. The pub also hosts a popular quiz every Tuesday evenings from 7:30pm along with live music and karaoke in February and March. There will also be other entertainment in the upcoming months including a drag lunch and comedy night, stay tuned to our Facebook page for further details.

Four-legged friends are also welcome at the Blackbird. The pub has a dog-friendly area in the bar and beer garden, and water and dog treats are available on request to ensure dogs are as comfortable as their owners.

The Blackbird's refreshed interiors

The reopening of the Blackbird also coincides with the anniversaries of long-serving staff members Deborah Smith, Deborah Taylor, and Angela Westhead-Burton. Both Deborah’s have worked at the pub for 15 years while Angela has worked there for 9 years. Deborah Smith works as a shift supervisor having started at the pub as a team member, while Deborah Taylor works as a chef and Angela has been promoted to shift supervisor.

For more information, or to make a booking at the new look Blackbird, please visit their website: https://www.sizzlingpubs.co.uk/findapub/eastandwestmidlands/theblackbirdleicester