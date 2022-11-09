Green-fingered Houlton residents proud of vibrant new space to grow own food and flowers

Ambitious Houlton residents have launched a vibrant new space to start their allotment journeys.

Nearly 40 green-fingered enthusiasts, made up of residents of all ages and backgrounds, gathered to launch the first phase of allotments.

Dad Gareth Miller, joined by son Harry, seven, commemorated the opening with a ceremonious ribbon cutting.

Houlton’s Master Developer Urban&Civic led celebrations by presenting each allotment plot holder with a starter pack featuring gardening gloves, seed packets and flower scissors.

The welcome packs also included a QR code which linked residents to an exclusive Allotments WhatsApp group, a shared platform where the group could continue networking, swapping stories and sharing tips and tricks for success.

The session continued with an insightful talk from Amber from Bradley Murphy Design.

Amber was on hand to contribute a rich pool of ideas and hacks to help guide the group, sharing tips on how to plan and plant your space to maximise sunlight and how to manage your plot through the harsher winter months.

The group were then taken on a guided tour of Houlton’s new formal open space, which is situated beside the allotments, the new open space includes football pitches, table tennis area, community garden and ‘yoga lawn’.

Plot holders had the chance to bag themselves an extra special prize of a ticket to Gardeners Live 2023.

The allotments, which are available exclusively to Houlton residents, are the first of three sets of allotments to be delivered at Houlton.

Kyle Smith, Communities and Partnerships said: “It was absolutely fantastic to see this first wave of plot holders come together to celebrate the start of their journey. The day was filled with much excitement and there’s already been talk of an Allotments Association, further education-focused sessions and quarterly get-togethers.”

“Residents are excited to work on their allotments which really is no surprise given the current cost-of-living crisis and the desire to take part in outdoor activities. The appetite for plots has been wonderful with many showing an active interest in the mental, social, environmental and physical health benefits gardening can bring to one’s life.”

1. Jamie's a winner Kyle Smith, Sonia Nakra-Norman from Urban&Civic with Jamie, Gardener's World tickets winner. Photo: WAA Chosen Photo Sales

2. Prepare to launch Excitement builds at the launch day. Photo: WAA Chosen Photo Sales

3. Blooming community Houlton is a thriving community. Photo: Urban & Civic. Photo Sales

4. Going green Residents gather for the opening of the allotment. Photo: WAA Chosen Photo Sales