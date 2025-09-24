Green light for second phase of new homes at Upper Lighthorne, Warwickshire

Vistry, the UK's leading mixed-tenure developer, in collaboration with Homes England, has received approval from Stratford-on-Avon District Council to commence work on phase two of the Windmill View development at Upper Lighthorne, near Leamington Spa in Warwickshire. This planning permission allows Vistry to build an additional 280 homes at this sought-after development, with 99 designated as affordable homes and the remaining 181 available for sale on the open market.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Peters, Vistry’s Managing Director for South West Midlands: “As the UK’s largest provider of multi-tenure homes, we are committed to collaborating Homes England, and our housing associations and PRS partners to deliver new developments such as Windmill View to life. The shortage of affordable homes across the UK provides a significant challenge, and we are intensifying our efforts to address this issue and provide homes where they are most needed.”

The first phase of the project, which saw initial handovers earlier this year, will provide 259 new homes. Of these, 130 will be affordable homes owned and managed by Citizen, one of the UK’s most trusted housing providers, 50 homes for private rent will be available through Leaf Living, while 79 will be sold on the open market under the Linden Homes brand. The commencement of work on triggered an investment of over £2 million in healthcare, education, roads, and other local services for both current and new members of the community.

Windmill View forms part of a wider development will eventually provide around 1,000 homes.