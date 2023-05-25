“We look forward to working with the parish to deliver both the new homes and the allotments for the local community, ensuring these properties support our ongoing commitment to providing energy-efficient and sustainable homes"

Planning permission has been granted for 48 new homes in Wolston.

Spitfire Homes acquired the 5.44 acre site to create 34 two to four-bedroom homes, plus 14 properties which will be part of the Government's First Homes scheme.

The properties that are part of the scheme will be available exclusively for first-time buyers at a reduced rate of the market value.

The energy-efficient ‘Rosedale’ homes will all have heating and hot water supplied courtesy of air-source heat pumps and will feature electric car charging points as standard.