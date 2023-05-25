Register
Green light given for 48 new energy efficient homes in Wolston

“We look forward to working with the parish to deliver both the new homes and the allotments for the local community, ensuring these properties support our ongoing commitment to providing energy-efficient and sustainable homes"
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 25th May 2023, 13:47 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 13:47 BST

Planning permission has been granted for 48 new homes in Wolston.

Spitfire Homes acquired the 5.44 acre site to create 34 two to four-bedroom homes, plus 14 properties which will be part of the Government's First Homes scheme.

The properties that are part of the scheme will be available exclusively for first-time buyers at a reduced rate of the market value.

Spitfire Homes has had planning permission granted for a stylish collection of 48 new homes in WolstonSpitfire Homes has had planning permission granted for a stylish collection of 48 new homes in Wolston
The energy-efficient ‘Rosedale’ homes will all have heating and hot water supplied courtesy of air-source heat pumps and will feature electric car charging points as standard.

Ben Leather, managing director at Spitfire Homes, said: "We look forward to working with the parish to deliver both the new homes and the allotments for the local community, ensuring these properties support our ongoing commitment to providing energy-efficient and sustainable homes."

