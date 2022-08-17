Green-minded Brownsover children roll up sleeves for litter pick
Green-minded children from a Brownsover nursery rolled up their sleeves to clean up the community.
Young people from Coton Park Day Nursery were disappointed to notice lots of litter in the local area.
Their teachers contacted Cllr Jim Ellis (Newbold & Brownsover) who was more than happy to help.
Brownsover Community Association did their bit by providing the nursery with litter pickers.
Nursery staff said the children had a wonderful time exploring their local community.
Cllr Ellis said: “It was a pleasure to access community funds and help the nursery kids, especially as it promotes environmental issues as a fun learning experience.
"The nursery staff tell me that the kids absolutely love their pickers, so it was a pleasure to help source some resources for them. It was especially lovely to hear from the children how much they love being out and about, learning to look after their local environment.”