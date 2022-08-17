Green-minded Brownsover children roll up sleeves for litter pick

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children from Coton Park Day Nursery on a litterpick adventure with Cllr Jim Ellis.

Young people from Coton Park Day Nursery were disappointed to notice lots of litter in the local area.

Their teachers contacted Cllr Jim Ellis (Newbold & Brownsover) who was more than happy to help.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brownsover Community Association did their bit by providing the nursery with litter pickers.

Nursery staff said the children had a wonderful time exploring their local community.

Cllr Ellis said: “It was a pleasure to access community funds and help the nursery kids, especially as it promotes environmental issues as a fun learning experience.