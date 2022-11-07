Green-minded Rugby man shares big and small changes to help save money and environment

Phil Hemsley at the meeting with guests. Pictures: Patrick Joyce

Green-minded Rugby man Phil Hemsley has been sharing money saving tips that also help the environment.

He joined 40 people at St Georges Church to encourage people to make both big and small changes to move closer to a net zero home.

Phil, a retired Fellow of the IMechE, has recently undertaken this task on his 1930s 3-bedroom house.

Phil Hemsley gives advice. Photo: Patrick Joyce

From changing to LED light bulbs, being creative with insulation, the pros and cons of heat pumps and solar panels, Phil presented how he managed to achieve this, over three years, at a cost of approximately £10,000.

The attendees have an interest in making more changes to their homes to protect the world by using available technology.

The event was organised by Rugby Green Christian. The next planning meeting is at The Red Lion, Hillmorton, on November 23 at 7.30pm. All are welcome to attend.