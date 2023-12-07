Grieving Rugby mum heartbroken by scammers trying to cash in on her son's charity

‘Scamming as a charity is the lowest of the low’

A grieving Rugby mum has hit out at sick scammers who have set up a fake charity page using her son’s name.

Naomi Issitt is encouraging people to report the false OurJay page on Facebook.

Her son Jamie Rees suffered a cardiac arrest on New Year’s Day last year. Sadly, he later died in hospital.

The fake profile.

Since then, his mother has led a successful campaign to prevent anyone else suffering her heartache.

Funds have helped buy life-saving defibrillators in Rugby and beyond as part of the OurJay Foundation.

Naomi said: “Some disgusting lowlife has created a fake page, pretending to be us.

"Scamming as a charity is the lowest of the low. It’s easy to recognise scum like this. They have no followers and no likes.”

She said the page is selecting people, telling them they have won a prize.

“Be careful not to get caught out by them,” Naomi said.

"We will never ask you to pay anything extra and we will only contact you by phone or email if you ever win our raffles.”

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said Naomi is invited to report the page.