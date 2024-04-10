Griffin's Auctioneers & Valuers help to raise over £2,500 for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Acorns Children's Hospice charity shop in Southam, recently got in touch with Griffin’s Auctioneers, about a large collection of Warhammer items that were donated to the shop, to see if Griffin’s could help sell the items, as they felt they may have held significant value. The Warhammer collection was split over two auctions, Griffin’s regular Antique and Collectable auction and their specialist Toy auction. The collection contained painted models, various Warhammer 40k armies, tanks, books, magazines and more.

Over the two auctions all items were sold, with collectors from all over the world being successful with their bids. Proceeds of over £2,500 from the auction, will be going back to Acorns to help with the amazing work they do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dawn Cook, Shop Manager for Acorns Southam, said: “We often get rare and sought-after gems in our shops and this Warhammer sci-fi collection was truly out of this world.

Griffin's Auctioneers & Valuers

“We were excited to partner with Griffin’s to raise as much money as possible through the sale of this unique donation, which will go directly to supporting local children and families.

“Huge thanks to the generous donor who gifted this collection to Acorns and congratulations to the successful bidders, your interest in this will mean we can continue to be there families when they need us most.”

Acorns Children’s Hospice provides vital care for more 750 children with life limiting and life threatening conditions, and support for over 1,000 families every year, including those from Southam. Help for them can’t wait.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two-thirds of the funds Acorns needs to provide its children’s hospice care comes from fundraising, donations and income generated through its charity shops.

Warhammer 40K Models

Griffin’s Auctioneers & Valuers provide a free valuation service on any item or collections. With regular specialist auctions held at their Warwick showroom. To view upcoming auctions or to have your items valued visit their website www.griffinsauctions.co.uk or call 01926 505012.