Ground-breaking ceremony marks start of ambitious plans to build 100 new homes in Rugby

‘A lot of hard work has brought us to this milestone’

Cllr Neil Sandison, Cllr Tim Willis, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for communities, homes, digital and communications, Cllr Carolyn Robbins, portfolio holder for finance, performance, legal and governance, and Rugby MP Mark Pawsey, joined representatives from the council and Willmott Dixon at Friday's ground-breaking ceremony at Biart Place.

A ground-breaking ceremony has officially marked the start of work on Rugby Borough Council's ambitious plans to build 100 new homes at Biart Place.

The £22 million development has secured a £6.8 million grant from Homes England's Affordable Homes Programme 2021-2026, together with a further £2 million from the Government's Getting Building Fund.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council has appointed Willmott Dixon to deliver the project, which includes 60 one and two-bedroomed flats, 20 maisonettes and 20 two, three and four-bedroomed houses.

Sustainable design and construction have been put at the heart of the development, with electric vehicle charging points, solar panels and air source heat pumps all included in the plans.

The development has also been designed to complement the Victorian-era housing on Clifton Road and surrounding streets, with all homes set to be allocated to eligible households on the council's waiting list.

Willmott Dixon has now started to prepare the site in readiness for building work to start in the new year, with the development scheduled for completion in 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr Tim Willis, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for communities, homes, digital and communications, attended Friday's (15 December) ground-breaking ceremony and said: "A lot of hard work has brought us to this milestone and we're all now looking forward to watching the development take shape.

"Thanks to the grant from Homes England, we have been able to allocate all 100 properties for social housing, delivering modern, energy efficient homes for our tenants while ensuring the design of the development both complements the site's Victorian surroundings and lays the foundation for a new, thriving community at Biart Place."

Councillors first approved plans to develop the site five years ago after structural surveys revealed both of Biart's tower blocks - which comprised 124 one and two-bedroomed flats - were beyond economic repair.

Rugby Borough Council's work on both the Biart Place and Rounds Gardens developments saw the council nominated for the Council of the Year Award at the UK Housing Awards 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the ground-breaking ceremony, Michelle Cotterill, director at Willmott Dixon, said: "These affordable homes will provide much-needed provision in the area, while also delivering sustainable homes which are low carbon and energy efficient.

"The development is just part of the regeneration efforts taking place in Rugby and will deliver high-quality modern homes, helping to make the area a more attractive place for locals to stay and for others to consider relocating to."