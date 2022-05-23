Growing business finds a new home in Rugby

A digital marketing and web design agency has found a new home in Rugby.
Established in 2016 by Paul and Maria Trilk, Success Local started with just two employees and has now grown to a team of 16.
During the Covid lockdown period the company - which was based in Lutterworth - grew its turnover significantly, as SMEs who previously didn’t market their business online or didn't have a digital strategy in place, now found themselves needing help.
The business has moved to Swift Park and Paul Trilk managing director said: “Everyone at the company is excited by the move as the business transitions into a new phase of growth.
"Knowing the Rugby area well and being just off junction one, it makes it easy for clients to come and see us and gives us access to a fantastic talent pool of people when we look to recruit in the not too distant future.”