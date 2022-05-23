Growing business finds a new home in Rugby

The team at Success Local

A digital marketing and web design agency has found a new home in Rugby.

Established in 2016 by Paul and Maria Trilk, Success Local started with just two employees and has now grown to a team of 16.

During the Covid lockdown period the company - which was based in Lutterworth - grew its turnover significantly, as SMEs who previously didn’t market their business online or didn't have a digital strategy in place, now found themselves needing help.

The business has moved to Swift Park and Paul Trilk managing director said: “Everyone at the company is excited by the move as the business transitions into a new phase of growth.