Growing games company moves into 20,000 sq ft offices in Leamington

A growing games company has shown its faith in the Leamington office market after moving into 20,000 sq ft of office space in the heart of the town as it looks to expand its team.

Lighthouse Games has moved into Imperial Court in Leamington Spa after Jonathan Blood, director at leading property agency Wareing & Company, agreed a deal on the building.

The company, which recently received major investment from industry giants Tencent, is transitioning its staff from its old base in Marlborough House in Leamington to Imperial Court as the space across four floors is fitted out over the next few months.

It is now planning to grow its employee count significantly as it works on an as-yet unrevealed new project.

Annie Clare, Head of People at Lighthouse Games (left), with Jonathan Blood

Nick Craig, Operations Director at Lighthouse Games, said: “We’d been looking for new offices for a while, as our old space at Marlborough House couldn’t accommodate our rapid expansion.

“The property ticked a lot of boxes for us – parking so any staff driving in can relax on their commute knowing they can easily park, close to the great local restaurants and bars Leamington has to offer so they can socialise together after work, and lots of space for us to expand."

Jonathan Blood, Director at Wareing & Company, said: “This deal shows Leamington’s office market is proving more resilient than other towns of its size, and also shows the faith the video games industry has in the town.

“Imperial Court is one of the most prominent office buildings in the town, and its versatility and ease of access were very attractive to Lighthouse Games.

“Leamington earned the nickname ‘Silicon Spa’ thanks to the high density of games companies in and around the town, and this deal only solidifies Leamington’s reputation as the place to be for the video games industry in the Midlands.”