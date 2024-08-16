Growing Leamington firm sizes up into office just six doors down

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A growing consultancy business has been able to stay in Leamington Spa while expanding by moving into new premises just a few doors down from its former base.

AMC Project & Building Consultants was based in Euston Place but found its lower ground floor office space was becoming too small as its client base, work and team expanded.

The company managed to find its ideal new home just a stone’s throw away – a few doors down the same street – in a deal secured by Leamington chartered surveyors and commercial property firm ehB Reeves.

AMC Project & Building Consultants now occupies the upper floors of its new building at 5 Euston Place, with the ground floor continuing to be let to restaurant and takeaway Plan Burrito, which opened last year.

Andrew Christou, director, AMC Project & Building Consultants, with Simon Hain, director, ehB Reeves

Andrew Christou, director at AMC Project & Building Consultants, said: “We moved into our new building in June after finding we were outgrowing our old space. I set up the business as a one-man band back in 2018 and since then it has grown and grown, to the point where we are now a team of eight people.

“It’s a great building and we are currently decorating, with a view to turning the top floor into a function room. This will enable us to invite clients into our office for face-to-face events, which we are keen to do again.

“I love the fact that we are based in a town – most firms in our industry are in big cities, and we are one of few of our size which is based in a town. We are able to compete with companies based in Birmingham, and it goes to show that you don’t have to be based in a big city to do that.”

Simon Hain, director at ehB Reeves, said: “It’s great to see a Leamington-based business achieving success in its field and achieving growth.

“We’re pleased that we could help Andrew to find the right space for the company to grow into while remaining in the town – and even staying in the same street.”

For more information on AMC Project & Building Consultants, visit www.amc-property.com

For more information on ehB Reeves, visit www.ehbreeves.com