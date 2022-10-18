Register
Growing transport consultancy opens new head office in Leamington

ttc has now put down official roots in Park Street securing a lease on its new office with the help of Leamington law-firm Wright Hassall

By Oliver Williams
5 minutes ago
Updated 18th Oct 2022, 4:04pm
Commercial Real Estate Associate Solicitor at Wright Hassall Nathan Hinks, with ttc Director George Bailes and James McGavin
A growing transport consultancy has opened a new head office in Leamington.

ttc has now put down official roots in Park Street securing a lease on its new office with the help of Leamington law-firm Wright Hassall.

The company’s Managing director George Bailes said: “I’m really proud of how the company is performing. It feels like a really important stage in our history, as just 18 months ago, we were a team of two.

“Now we have a team of seven and our own office.

Business is continuing to grow steadily, we are taking on more and more projects and we have just launched a new division within the company focusing on sustainable transport.

“The office move felt like the natural next step so I am really thankful to Wright Hassall for making the process so smooth.”

Leamington