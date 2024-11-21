Gym-goers miffed after Rugby fitness business closes without warning
Customers are unable to get through to Anytime Fitness, in the Swan Centre.
Phones are unanswered and the Facebook page has been deleted.
A former member of staff at the fitness franchise declined to comment and directed us to the website which says Anytime Fitness Rugby branch has closed down ‘temporarily’.
One customer, who did not want to be named said: “We’ve had no communication from them at all.
"After commenting on their general Facebook page (asking what is happening) they have given me an unmonitored email address to contact and then just deleted the comment when I explained this.”
The Rugby Advertiser has contacted the Anytime Fitness press office for a statement.
