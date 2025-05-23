Hair of the dog: Going booze-free at Rugby pub to help pay for Little John's urgent surgery

Fundraisers at a Rugby pub won’t be feeling ‘ruff’ this weekend.

The Seven Stars landlord Graham Proud and pal Kim are going booze-free to help pay for a rescue dog’s surgery.

Little John, known as LJ, needs urgent attention and is currently being cared for at Pawprints Dog Rescue in Rugby.

He’s suffering from hip dysplasia in both hips and has cruciate ligament damage in both knees.

Little John needs your help.

His surgery is £3,500 per leg.

Graham and Kim will be handcuffed to each other at the Albert Square pub from 2pm tomorrow (Saturday, May 24), watched by star guest LJ himself.

They are asking people to sponsor them for £5 for 15 minutes or £20 for the hour with all donations going to help the poorly puppo.

Everyone who sponsors them will be entered into a prize draw for a pie and pint for two voucher and a yard of ale.

Pop into the pub with your donation or visit https://app.donorfy.com/form/6DWBA30KH5/LJVET