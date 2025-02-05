'Hair plays a huge part in a person’s identity': Rugby mum says goodbye to long locks for children's charity

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 5th Feb 2025, 10:55 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 17:44 BST
A Rugby mum is donating 12 inches of her long hair to help a children’s charity.

Tina Gray is helping the Little Princess Trust who provide real hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other conditions.

She said: “I will be undergoing a dramatic hair cut to donate at least 12 inches of my hair later this month.

"My fundraising target is £700 to make, fit and style a natural hair wig for a child.”

Tina Gray.placeholder image
Tina Gray.

Tina is also organising a fundraising gala and raffle at Rugby Thornfield Indoor Bowling Club, Bruce Williams Way, on Sunday, February 23, where she is a club member and volunteer coach.

"I was inspired by a conversation with my daughter who commented on how long my hair was getting,” Tina went on.

"She mentioned that there are charities that accept real hair donations should I be thinking of getting my hair cut.”

Tina researched various charities and decided to help the Little Princess Trust, which was set up 20 ago by the parents of Hannah Tarplee.

“Hair plays a huge part in a person’s identity,” Tina added.

“Hair loss can be devastating for the individual’s self-image and identity. To be able to support such a worthwhile charity and contribute to someone else’s happiness means so much to me.”

The brave fundraiser would like to thank everybody who has supported her so far.

She’s looking for donations of raffle prizes from individuals and businesses. They can be taken to Thornfield Bowls Club during opening hours. Telephone (01788) 571598 or email - [email protected] if you’d like to know more.

To donate to Tina’s fundraiser, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/tina-gray-1?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL

