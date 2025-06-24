"Hands off our ancient woodland": Campaigners step up fight against development near Dunchurch and Thurlaston

Campaigners fear for the future of ancient woodland and wildlife on the doorstep of Dunchurch and Thurlaston.

Developers Symmetry, now Tritax Big Box, have applied to build more warehouses at Symmetry Park, near to the A45.

Rugby Borough Council granted planning permission for phase 1 Symmetry Park in April 2021 for employment purposes and as part of the South West Rugby Urban Expansion, delivering up to 5,000 houses to the village area.

Campaigners say the plans threaten the rural landscape.

Some of the members of Action For Dunchurch.

The warehouse developers want to take an extra 13.42 hectares of land next to woodland.

Jo Philips, Dunchurch resident and chairperson of the recently formed Action for Dunchurch group, said the development plans would almost double the size of the original Symmetry Park to 297,000sq m and its construction would threaten the ancient Cawston Spinney, well known in the spring for its bluebell haze and peaceful woodland walks.

She said: “Tritax are planning for Phase 2 of its logistics empire with the potential to build further warehouses. However, of the seven warehouse already built in Phase 1, Units 06,07,08 remain empty, therefore the question must be asked: in this current economic climate whether up to seven more ‘big boxes’ are genuinely needed?

"What’s more, RBC’s consultants advise that the site is located immediately adjacent to the ‘irreplaceable habitat’ (Natural England and NPPF) of Cawston Spinney which will form an essential part of the allocated wildlife corridor within the already approved South West Rugby development.

If employment is the primary objective for building these additional warehouses next to wood then there are genuine and viable alternatives. The council must show that it has thoroughly assessed these other sites for employment purposes.”

“Although the ‘don't-build-on-greenfields’ ship sailed after the adoption of the Local Plan in 2019, and the land was then bought by developers and has since been safeguarded for future development, Action 4 Dunchurch are proposing that if this development must take place, we ask for houses not warehouses.

"Unlike warehouses, housing developments are required to have more green space and the safeguarded area backs onto a lake as well as the woods. This would make an attractive park.

“Moreover houses aren’t lit-up 24/7 like warehouses so would make a more be a preferable option in terms of contributing to the government’s objective of limiting light pollution in our natural environment (paragraph 198c of the National Planning Policy Framework).”

She said artificial light at night (ALAN) has significant and wide-ranging impacts on wildlife, disrupting natural behaviours and ecological processes through the Disruption of Circadian Rhythms.

"Many animals have internal clocks regulated by natural light and dark cycles,” Jo added.

"This affects birds, amphibians, mammals and insects - all of which reside in Cawston Spinney.”

Alison Brimley, another Dunchurch resident and member of the Action for Dunchurch added: “In addition to the 5,000 houses already in the pipeline and the 84 houses currently being built at the bottom of Daventry Road, there are now further proposals by Rugby Borough Council for an additional 210 houses on Dunchurch farmland which will cut through a bridlepath. Once lost, these natural spaces cannot be recovered.”

People living near the proposed development are concerned about habitat loss and disturbance from construction activity on this irreplaceable ancient wood.

Members of Action 4 Dunchurch hope to hold a picnic and foraging walk during the summer holidays and will be inviting Rugby borough councillors to join them.

We have contacted Rugby Borough Council for a statement.

Tritax Big Box declined to comment.