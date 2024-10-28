'Hands off our hospital!' Hundreds of demonstrators take to streets of Rugby for protest march

Bearing placards, banners and blowing whistles, the hospital supporters made their way from Whitehall Recreation Ground on Saturday to register their strong and noisy protest.

They made their way through to the town to Caldecott Park with a clear message: “Hands off our hospital”.

In the park, organisers had laid on a selection of speakers, including former Rugby Labour leader Cllr Maggie O'Rourke and former Coventry MP Dave Nellist who led the call for greater consultation, accountability and public responsibility.

"Nobody seems to care about Rugby as long as Coventry and Warwickshire get what they need,” said Cllr O’Rourke.

"It’s an absolute disgrace.”

Rugby MP John Slinger was unable to be at the march.

He said: “The recent announcement of the Hoskyn Ward closure at the Hospital of St Cross has understandably raised concerns in our community.

"I want to assure you that I am actively addressing the situation and advocating for the best outcomes for our area. Since the story broke on social media last week, I’ve been working to ensure your concerns are heard by the NHS managers responsible for planning and delivering healthcare services.

“As I’ve done since my time as a candidate and now as your MP, I am engaging with as many people and organisations as possible to find the best solutions for primary care and services at the Hospital of St Cross.”

One of the main organisers of the march,Thomas Crinigham, said he was pleased with the turn out.

He said: “Rugby is the second biggest town in Warwickshire. It’s the fastest growing in the West Midlands with a 14.6% growth rate against the 4.6% expectation for the rest of the West Midlands.

“The local populous is expected to reach 131,000 in 2031. Rugby is the furthest town away from a fully equipped A&E in England. Why do they continue to cut the services here?”

He thanked everybody for attending the march.

"It went really well,” Thomas added.

"There was lots of interest.”

Hoskyn Ward is due to close on December 4 under plans from the University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust.

Prof Andy Hardy, Chief Executive Officer of University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust, said: “I want to assure local residents, patients and staff that we are committed to developing and investing in services at the Hospital of St Cross.

“Our commitment is already evident through our recent multimillion pound investments in new operating theatres, expanded breast surgery care and a new, dedicated Endoscopy Unit on the site. These services are now delivering more planned care for local people, such as knee and hip operations, eye procedures and ear, nose and throat surgery.

“The Endoscopy Unit, for example, is treating up to 50 patients per day with potentially life-threatening conditions, speeding up diagnoses and providing better access to vital diagnostic procedures for patients across the area.

“Further to this, in 2026, subject to approval of a planning application by Rugby Borough Council, we plan to build a new ward and theatre block on the site. These new facilities - four new theatres, two wards with 24 beds each and 12 recovery bays - will build on the accreditation from NHS England for the Hospital of St Cross to serve as an elective surgical hub, delivering the highest standards of care.

“The closure of Hoskyn Ward is in direct response to a reduction in demand for transfers of patients from Coventry to the Hospital of St Cross following the introduction of an integrated pathway for Coventry patients, which means they will get care closer to home. Access to medical inpatient beds will remain the same for Rugby and Warwickshire patients.

“The Trust has ambitious plans to redevelop the Hospital of St Cross over the next 10 to 15 years to provide a high-quality clinical environment for patients and staff, and we are committed to delivering those plans.”

1 . March for St Cross 2024 'Hands off our hospital!' Photo: Patrick Joyce

2 . March for St Cross 2024 Protesters gather in the park. Photo: Patrick Joyce

3 . March for St Cross 2024 Cllr Maggie O'Rourke. Photo: Gilly T Photography

4 . March for St Cross 2024 Yasmin Hensey and daughter Leolah, five, at the march. Photo: Jasmine Green