Hansgrohe opens new HQ in Warwick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leading manufacturer in the bathroom industry Hansgrohe, with its brands AXOR and Hansgrohe, has officially opened its new UK headquarters in Warwick.

Managing Director for Hansgrohe UK & Ireland, Jay Phillips; Hansgrohe Group CEO, Hans Juergen Kalmbach; and the Mayor of Warwick, Councillor Oliver Jacques, attended yesterday’s opening ceremony and cut the ribbon on the new, purpose-built head office. Warwick’s Town Crier, Michael Reddy, was also on hand to help ring in this new era for the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located in Tournament Fields, in South West Warwick, the new HQ is a key landmark in the company’s strategic growth plans. It provides 40,000 square ft of capacity, more than doubling the size of Hansgrohe’s previous UK HQ footprint in Surrey.

Councillor Oliver Jacques, Jay Phillips, Hans Juergen Kalmbach, and Michael Reddy

The new head office has been designed by Warwick-based architect, Costorphine & Wright, and constructed by local contractors, Benniman Ltd. This includes a state-of-the-art showroom space, as well as a bespoke Installer Academy, where specialist Hansgrohe training support for trade professionals will be held later in the year.

Jay Phillips, Managing Director of Hansgrohe UK & Ireland, commented: “Since we took over the Tournament Fields location, we have been warmly welcomed by the surrounding community – from the local contractors we have worked with to neighbouring businesses and the region’s charities. It is therefore a real pleasure to open the new HQ today and officially call Warwick our new home.

“The central location, just off the M40 means we are more accessible than ever to our retail partners and installer customers. And, by more than doubling the size of our previous HQ in Surrey, we can have everything available under one roof, from a spacious showroom and training, to warehousing and distribution. This will ensure we are able to best meet the needs of our busy customers and support them with their business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We recently expanded our product portfolio to ensure we can provide full bathroom solutions to our customers, and, in the coming years, we have ambitious plans to take the company further forward through continued product innovation and market leadership.

“This significant investment in our state-of-the-art new head office is a vital part of making these plans a reality.”