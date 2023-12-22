Happy noodle year! Asian inspired fast food chain is opening new branch Rugby

“It will have seating plus seasonal pavement seating”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fast food chain Dr Noodles is opening a new takeaway in Rugby early next year.

The firm, which serves up Asian-inspired dishes, has been given the go ahead by Rugby Borough Council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Noodles Rugby is due to open in Market Place late February 2024. It will have seating plus seasonal pavement seating. Customers can order online for ocllection or from all the main delivery platforms.

Dr Noodles will open early next year. Picture: Richard Howarth.

The menu offers any choice or combination of rice, noodles, beef, chicken prawns, tofu, vegetables, 12 sauces and toppings prepared individually for every customer.