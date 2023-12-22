Register
Happy noodle year! Asian inspired fast food chain is opening new branch Rugby

“It will have seating plus seasonal pavement seating”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 15:02 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 15:03 GMT
Fast food chain Dr Noodles is opening a new takeaway in Rugby early next year.

The firm, which serves up Asian-inspired dishes, has been given the go ahead by Rugby Borough Council.

Dr Noodles Rugby is due to open in Market Place late February 2024. It will have seating plus seasonal pavement seating. Customers can order online for ocllection or from all the main delivery platforms.

Dr Noodles will open early next year. Picture: Richard Howarth.Dr Noodles will open early next year. Picture: Richard Howarth.
The menu offers any choice or combination of rice, noodles, beef, chicken prawns, tofu, vegetables, 12 sauces and toppings prepared individually for every customer.

Dr Noodles Rugby will operate from 11am – 10pm, Monday to Saturday and 11am – 9pm on Sundays.

