Hasta la vista: New chapter for 'Arnie' after 40 years serving his legendary batches in Rugby

Staff at a beloved family-run sandwich shop that’s been in Rugby for more than 40 years are preparing to hang up their aprons this weekend.

Chris Palmer, owner of ‘Arnies Batch Bar’, has earned high praise over the years for his delicious batches, described in reviews as “legendary”.

He said the time has now come to put his feet up and enjoy retirement life with his wife Michelle.

274 Lawford Road started life as a corner shop, owned and run by Chris’ eldest brother Gary.

Keelie Perks is taking over from Chris Palmer.

Arnies Batch Bar, as we all now know it, was then born by Chris and Gary’s parents; Margaret and Rae, who then passed the helm to Chris in the early 1980s.

Chris said: “I’m now looking forward to taking it easy and being on the other side of the counter in the queue for my bacon roll!

"They say all endings are new beginnings and we hope that you will be pleased to know that Arnies will continue to thrive under new ownership from this Saturday (November 1).”

Chris praised all his customers and staff who have played a part in the success of the business, known for its ‘gutbuster’, ‘torpedo’ and delicious fry-ups.

“I’d also like to pay tribute to my wonderful sidekick Jo and her family, who have helped me so much over the years,” he added.

“Keelie Perks, who some of you may know as the owner of Perky Pies , will be taking the business forward. We know Arnies Batch Bar will be in fabulous hands and we hope all of our wonderful customers will continue to visit and support her in her new venture.”